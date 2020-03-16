Watch video: Chris Gayle tries to speak in Hindi and its hilarious!

A screengrab from the video shared by Yuvraj Singh on Instagram

Have you ever heard Chris Gayle speak in Hindi? Well, India's former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a funny video of the Windies trailblazer attempting to speak dialogue in Hindi.

In the video on Instagram, Chris Gayle was seen delivering a dialogue which is "Confidence Mera, Kabar Banegi Teri" which translates to, "My confidence will become your coffin."

Chris Gayle somehow managed to say 'confidence mera', but did not manage to complete the rest of the dialogue.

Yuvraj shared the video on social media site Instagram and captioned the post as "Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka @henrygayle". Watch the full video below.

The left-handed flamboyant batsman Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing for India Legends during the Road Safety World Series. The tournament was then postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Chris Gayle will be next seen in action at IPL 2020 playing for Kings XI Punjab. The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but now it has been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

