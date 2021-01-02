Watch video: Constable pulls 60-year-old man from path of oncoming train at Dahisar station

A 60-year-old passenger trying to cross platforms via tracks at Dahisar railway station was pulled out of the path of an oncoming train by a police constable on Friday.

The passenger, Ganpat Beharji Solanki, a Dahisar resident, was waiting for a train to Khar at platform 4 of the station around 11.30 am on Friday, police said. A slow local arrived on platform 2. To catch the train in a hurry, he jumped on the tracks and tried to reach the platform.When Solanki climbed the platform, constable SB Nikam lent a helping hand and got him away from the approaching train.

The 60-year-old was then taken to Dahisar Railway Police chowki and his son was contacted to take him home.

"Solanki and his son thanked the police. Senior officials applauded constable Nikam’s bravery," said Bhaskar Pawar, senior police inspector, Borivali Railway Police.

