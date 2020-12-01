Watch Video: Chennai cop chases mobile snatcher on bike, nabs him in filmy way

A video of a Chennai policeman chasing two bike-borne thieves is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The CCTV footage shows sub-inspector Antilin Ramesh chasing and nabbing the mobile snatcher as he tried to escape.

It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles. pic.twitter.com/FJYdoma7I4 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 27, 2020

Ramesh follows him on his bike and nabs him by his collar. Ramesh did not let go of the thief even though he kept riding the two-wheeler. Ramesh runs alongside the moving bike but did not let go of the thief’s collar until both of them fell. However, one of the thieves manages to escape.

As per a report on The News Minute, the incident occurred at the MMDA colony when Ramesh noticed the accused snatching the phone from a 56-year-old resident.

The thief was identified as Anuraj. Reportedly, two other men were also caught and 11 stolen phones were recovered from them. The bike they were fleeing on was stolen too.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody and Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal rewarded Antilin Ramesh for his work.

