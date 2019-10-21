Watch Video: Cop sings 'No Parking Song' inspired by Daler Mehndi to control traffic in Chandigarh

A screengrab of the viral video shared by Daler Mehndi on his Instagram account

A video of a cop in controlling traffic on the busy streets of Chandigarh in a unique style is taking the internet by storm. The video of a cop from the Chandigarh police managing traffic by singing the 'No Parking Song' was shared by Punjabi singer, song-writer Daler Mehndi on his Instagram account a few days ago.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the cop can be seen singing a song which is inspired by Daler Mehndi's hit number Bolo Ta Ra Ra. In the 42-second video clip, the cop is seen singing the 'No Parking Song' as he managed traffic in Chandigarh, in what appears to be a parking lot.

The cop can be heard saying, "Okay, parking mein jaao. Very good," (Okay, go in the parking lot) as he sings the 'No Parking Song' on his microphone. Inspired by Daler Mehndi's Ta Ra Ra, the cop is seen humming his own song as he alters the lyrics which aptly suits the situation he is in.

Furthermore, the cop can be seen saying, "No Parking, No Parking, No Parking," which seems to be inspired by Mehndi's lyrics, "Bolo tara ra ra, tara ra ra." While sharing the video with his followers on Instagram, Daler Mehndi wrote: I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi. Celebration Means Daler Mehndi. Thank you for your love and Support!

The video, which was shared nearly three days ago has garnered over 15 thousand views and over hundreds of comments. Hundreds of netizens took to Daler Mehndi's post and praised the cop for his singing skills. One user wrote, "This is so interesting," while another user commented, "This is just brilliant. The power of music."

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video:

Daler Mehndi is an acclaimed singer, songwriter who is known for his chartbusters which include Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Dardi Rab Rab Kardi.

