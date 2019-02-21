Watch video: Cop smashes liquor bottles in Dombivli bar opened post midnight

crime

While the bar owner alleged that the senior inspector Vijaysingh Pawar, harassed after she refused for a bribe

A certain senior inspector of the Dombivli police station, identified as Vijaysingh Pawar, was caught on CCTV camera smashing liquor bottles from a bar as well as abusing the staff in the wee hours on Thursday.

While the bar owner, Madhavi Shahastrabudhe, claimed that the cop was harassing her because she did not pay him a Rs 50-lakh bribe, the senior inspector Vijaysingh Pawar, in turn, rubbished the claim.

According to Dombivli police officials, the closing timings for all bars are at 12 am but this particular bar was opened post 3 am. The officer managed to identify a secret route into the bar. However, upon entering it, the officer began having an argument with the owner of the bar and ended up breaking liquor bottles.

The police have ordered an inquiry after Shahastrabudhe filed a written complaint demanding action against the cop Pawar. Zonal DCP Sanjay Shinde said, "The Dombivli ACP is currently investigating the matter."

