Watch video: Cops make 2 criminals do sit-ups on road for vehicle theft

A video of policemen in Madhya Pradesh making two men do sit-ups in public for robbing a man of his vehicle at knifepoint has gone viral. The duo was arrested on Thursday and was paraded by the police in Indore’s Dwarkapuri.

The two men, identified as Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma, were absconding after they made away with the man’s vehicle. Later, they were caught by the police and were made to do sit-ups and were paraded on the streets.

"The police was in search of both the accused after the incident. After arresting them, we took them to the area where they committed the crime on August 11. Both of them were made to do sit-ups and their procession was also taken out," Dharam Veer Singh, SHO of Dwarkapuri police station told ANI.

The video shared on Twitter shows the duo doing sit-ups and publically apologising as the residents looked on from their windows, terrace and balconies of their homes.

According to the police, this action was taken to reduce fear among people. "They were asked to touch the ground with their foreheads where they had attacked the person. The step was necessitated as the locals were losing their faith in the police. It was done so that the people are not scared of criminals and do not hesitate to report the crime," Singh added.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police in Indore's Dwarkapuri made two criminals do sit-ups and apologise to people for their crimes. (20/08/20) pic.twitter.com/j1zBBSKgff — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

