Search

Watch video: Cops make 2 criminals do sit-ups on road for vehicle theft

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 08:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The two men, identified as Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma, were absconding after they made away with the manÃ¢ÂÂs vehicle

A screengrab from the video shared by ANI on Twitter
A screengrab from the video shared by ANI on Twitter

A video of policemen in Madhya Pradesh making two men do sit-ups in public for robbing a man of his vehicle at knifepoint has gone viral. The duo was arrested on Thursday and was paraded by the police in Indore’s Dwarkapuri.

The two men, identified as Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma, were absconding after they made away with the man’s vehicle. Later, they were caught by the police and were made to do sit-ups and were paraded on the streets.

"The police was in search of both the accused after the incident. After arresting them, we took them to the area where they committed the crime on August 11. Both of them were made to do sit-ups and their procession was also taken out," Dharam Veer Singh, SHO of Dwarkapuri police station told ANI.

The video shared on Twitter shows the duo doing sit-ups and publically apologising as the residents looked on from their windows, terrace and balconies of their homes.  

According to the police, this action was taken to reduce fear among people. "They were asked to touch the ground with their foreheads where they had attacked the person. The step was necessitated as the locals were losing their faith in the police. It was done so that the people are not scared of criminals and do not hesitate to report the crime," Singh added.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

What do you think about the video?

With inputs from ANI

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK