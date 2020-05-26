Watch video: Curious ostrich videobombs politician during press conference

In a viral video, hilarity ensued when a curious ostrich was seen looking over the shoulders of a politician during a press conference in Spain. According to the Daily Mail, Miguel Angel Revilla was seen addressing a press conference at the Cabarceno National Park zoo in northern Spain. The politician was announcing the reopening of the zoo when the huge bird appeared behind him gawking at the crowd.

Revilla, who also serves as the president of Cantabria, where the zoo is situated, was too busy to notice the bird standing behind him and continued to address the reporters. The footage was widely circulated in social media that has left netizens in splits across the globe.

Por fin alguien responsable y creíble que no trata de engañarnos... El otro es Miguel Ángel Revilla. pic.twitter.com/ymk3necuqU — Jesús Arroyo (@GenteQueLucha) May 24, 2020

After the video went viral and amused scores on social media, Revilla took it sportingly and to his Facebook page to remind us of another popular meme. He posted a photo of himself from the video and a still from popular American sitcom The Simpson, where the main protagonist Homer Simpson is seen with an ostrich. He wrote in the caption of the post, “The Simpsons had already predicted it.”

As Spain is slowly easing its restrictions that were imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Revilla said in the press conference that reopening the zoo is one of the steps toward reopening the economy.

