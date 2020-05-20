Watch video: David Warner and Candice wish Jr NTR on birthday, dance to his hit song

Australia cricketer David Warner on Wednesday wished Jr NTR, one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, on his 37th birthday.

Warner and his wife Candice wished NTR in a unique style by dancing to the tunes of one of his most popular songs "pakka local" from the movie 'Janatha Garage' released in 2016.

"Happy birthday Jr NTR have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast," Warner posted alongside a TikTok video on his Instagram account.

Earlier, Warner and his family had also danced to the tunes of 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' and 'Butta Bomma' from the Telugu movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

On Tuesday, Warner posted a TikTok video wherein he, his wife and his two daughters were seen shaking their legs on popular Punjabi number "Slowly Slowly" sung by Guru Randhawa. "Yes we have lost it now. Glow in the dark night," Warner had captioned the post.

Last week, the swashbuckling Australian opener and his wife were seen slaying the hook steps of superhit Bollywood song from the 90s, Muqabla featuring Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva. Before that, he was seen grooving to the tunes of poplular Bollywood number 'Shiela Ki Jawani' alongwith his daughter.

In normal circumstances, with no outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent shutdowns, Warner would have been currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands postponed.

