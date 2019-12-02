Watch video: David Warner gifts helmet to kid after triple ton, older boys take it away

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

David Warner recently hit his first triple hundred in Test cricket at the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. David Warner struck an unbeaten 335 runs to put the home team in control against Pakistan. As Australia declared at 589/3, David Warner missed out on a probable opportunity to overtake Brian Lara's highest test score of 400 runs.

David Warner then went on to signal a good gesture as he proceeded to present his cricket fans with a wonderful gift - his helmet and gloves. In a video that went viral online, a boy who managed to get hold of Warner's helmet was later bullied by other older boys as they took away the helmet leaving the kid heartbroken. On the other hand, a young girl managed to get hold of the gloves. Wath the video below.

Reckon the poor little guy in the blue CA hoodie might have been Warner’s intended recipient of the helmet?

And well done the girl not letting that boy in the striped shirt swipe the gloves from her! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/C1aIzGr3BY — Daniel Davini (@davvers605) November 30, 2019

En route to his unbeaten 335, David Warner went on to overtake Don Bradman's overall test runs of 6,996 and became Australia's 11th highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

David Warner celebrates reaching double century (200 runs) on day two of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan. Pic/ AFP

David Warner's 361-run partnership along with Labuschagne to set the record for the highest partnership in pink-ball test and second-best partnership for the Aussies vs Pakistan. David Warner also scored the second-highest individual score by an Australian batsman in Test history.

