Watch Video: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her sportsmanship

Deepika Padukone's latest video proves that once a sportswoman, always a sportswoman. The video has her playing Basketball

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone, who is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, treated her fans with a video, where she is seen playing Basketball.

After shooting, the actress managed to took spare some time from her tight schedule and played her favourite game on the sets. Deepika Padukone took to her social media account to share the video and wrote: "all work and no play.........you get the drift! [sic]"

Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram all work and no play.........you get the drift!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 30, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

Hubby Ranveer Singh couldn't keep calm after watching this video and as usual, left a comment on her post. He wrote: "Ballin [sic]"

Deepika Padukone is also an ace basketball player, who has played and won at the state level. She had mentioned in the past, that since she has played the sport at the state level, she definitely feels proud to play for the country.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She will next be seen in her home production venture, Chhapaak, which is based on the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

