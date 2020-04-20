Watch Video: Dharmendra shares video of fresh bananas grown at his farm near Lonavla

Dharmendra has been spending lockdown at his farm near Lonavla. The veteran actor is keeping busy tending to the crops. At 84, he even ploughs the field on a tractor.

Yesterday, Garam Dharam shared pictures of the fruits he was growing and wrote, "Yes, we get bananas easily in the market, but bananas grown in your own farms are different and amazing (sic)." He also wrote about the 'super quality of chikoos' that come from his fields. Calling himself a farmer by heart, he says he is now following his true calling.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) onApr 18, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT

Amid lockdown and even before it, the veteran actor has been very active on in social media handles. Last week he shared a video, where he extended his 'love and prayers' to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises.

The legendary actor began the 43-seconds long video by addressing how the contagious disease has been affecting the whole world. The actor who is currently staying at his farmhouse, in the video message shared that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

"Have been listening to the news daily and I pray that the spread of the diseases ends quickly," the 'Sholay' actor added. He concluded the video by urging everybody to take care of themselves and also to follow the guidelines that have been told to do.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news