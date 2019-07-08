Watch video: Did Anushka Sharma really ask 'What is the signal for a four?' during World Cup match?

bollywood

Cheering the Indian team during their match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup in London, Anushka Sharma was seen signalling a friend, requesting for the information

Anushka Sharma (C), wife of India's captain Virat Kohli applauds India's victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 6, 2019. Pic/AFP

Her loved-up posts and inspiring messages for hubby and team India cricket captain Virat Kohli couldn't suffice in undoing the damage caused when Anushka Sharma apparently enquired what the signal to indicate four runs was.

Cheering the Indian team during their match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup in London, Sharma was seen signalling a friend, requesting for the information. Twitter had a field day when a video showcasing the occurring, went viral.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hainð­ð pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freakðð¼‍âï¸ (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

Here's what cricket fans discussed on Twitter after the video went viral:

Didi itne match dekhne a chuki hain par ye pta nhi hai. — Suryank Singh (@suryank1996) July 6, 2019

Isn’t it “Ye 4 ka signal kaisa hota hai!” followed by wavering of hand. — RAHUL SINGH (@rahul_k_s) July 6, 2019

All captured wrong my media n public ..She knows what the signal is for four...She just mocking the act of four .. — Vibhs (@Vibhs4) July 7, 2019

Are you an expert lip reader? — Sachin Jadhav (@ThisIsSachinJ) July 7, 2019

While no one's sure what Anushka really said to her said, all we can tell Anushka is - 'kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'.

Anushka was in London for a work commitment. After wrapping up her shoot, the actress made sure to spend some quality time with husband Virat Kohli, who is in London for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

On the work front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

