Search

Watch video: Did Anushka Sharma really ask 'What is the signal for a four?' during World Cup match?

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 12:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Cheering the Indian team during their match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup in London, Anushka Sharma was seen signalling a friend, requesting for the information

Watch video: Did Anushka Sharma really ask 'What is the signal for a four?' during World Cup match?
Anushka Sharma (C), wife of India's captain Virat Kohli applauds India's victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on July 6, 2019. Pic/AFP

Her loved-up posts and inspiring messages for hubby and team India cricket captain Virat Kohli couldn't suffice in undoing the damage caused when Anushka Sharma apparently enquired what the signal to indicate four runs was.

Cheering the Indian team during their match against Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup in London, Sharma was seen signalling a friend, requesting for the information. Twitter had a field day when a video showcasing the occurring, went viral.

Here's what cricket fans discussed on Twitter after the video went viral:

While no one's sure what Anushka really said to her said, all we can tell Anushka is - 'kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'.

Anushka was in London for a work commitment. After wrapping up her shoot, the actress made sure to spend some quality time with husband Virat Kohli, who is in London for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

On the work front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: 'Mr and Mrs' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend quality time in England

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

anushka sharmavirat kohlibollywood news

Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan relishes 'Banarasi paan' with Anushka Sharma

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK