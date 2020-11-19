Choreographer Dimple Kotecha thanks forever dance partner Disha Patani

Disha Patani is an astounding actress who has won hearts with her various characters and the hotness she brings on the screen with her sizzling dance moves, always looking effortless. Her performances have been applauded worthy and with every project, Disha has raised the hotness bar and unveiled a new side of herself.

Disha recently did the trendy #WAP challenge has broken the internet with her version of it. The actress shook a leg on the choreography by Dimple Kotecha who is her forever dance partner. Check out the sizzling video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Dimple Kotecha who is also a choreographer recently thanked Disha, her forever dance partner on social media for always pushing her to surpass her limits and pushing her to try something new. She shared a post with the caption, "Thank you @dishapatani, for being the biggest reason I still keep learning as I teach (sic)."

Disha is a thorough dance enthusiast, not just on-screen but off-screen as well we can find numerous dance videos on her profile and those sexy moves with groovy music get our feet tapping.

The actress will be seen next in Radhe reuniting with Salman Khan followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

