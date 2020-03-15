Search

Watch Video: Disha Patani refuses to use a sanitizer and we wonder why

Published: Mar 15, 2020, 15:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A video has surfaced on Instagram where Disha Patani's driver offered the actress a sanitizer but she refused. And we wonder why!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Viral Bhayani

One doesn't have to be told what the world is currently going through. The Coronavirus has been declared as an epidemic by the World Health Organisation and people have begun taking precautions. One ought to avoid public places and physical contacts, and frequently wash hands and use sanitizers.

Almost all the Bollywood celebrities have begun taking steps and measures, however, in a video that has been shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Disha Patani was also offered a sanitizer by her driver but the actress refused and we wonder why! It seems she had already washed and clean her hands before.

Anyway, have a look at the video right here:

Disha is one busy actress right now as she has multiple projects coming up. After the success of Malang last month, she's now gearing up for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina, and Ek Villain 2.

