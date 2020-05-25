Watch video: Disha Patani switches on her Beyonce vibes; nails it with aplomb

Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to make sure she sets her Instagram on fire with her pictures and videos. She has a body to die for and also knows how to move and make everyone groove. Her latest Instagram video further reaffirms this fact.

What is a nicely done filter, multiple Disha Patanis can be seen dancing and paying homage to the legendary Beyonce. She's clearly channeling her inner Beyoncé and this is what she has written as her caption- "Beyoncé vibes are on. #savagechallenge." (sic)

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 24, 2020 at 1:56am PDT

Not surprisingly, Tiger Shroff was one of the first few people to comment on the post. He commented with a clapping and fire emojis and Patani replied with a red heart. Elli Avrram commented, 'This is savage', while Siddharth Mahadevan wrote, 'Killed it Dishhh. Watching her live was just insane na?'

Megan Thee Stallion's song, Savage, has been attracting a lot of attention on social media of late and this has led to the Savage Challenge, which the Malang actress has nearly nailed with aplomb.

On the work front, the actress has as many as three films coming up that should release one after another after the current situation normalises. The first one would be, of course, with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be followed by KTina, and lastly, we'll see her in Ek Villain 2 in January 2021!

