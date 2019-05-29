Watch Video: Dog eats brothers food, apologises for it with warm hug
Just like any other pair of siblings, the way the two dogs hugged proved that brother can't stay angry and away from each other
In a viral video that is doing the rounds of social media, an Instagram user by the name of 'Watson and Kiko' shared an adorable video of dogs which proves that it's not just dogs and humans who are best friends but even canine can be the best of friends. The viral video proves that the bond between the two canines can be equally strong and unconditional.
View this post on Instagram
The way he apologizes is so sweet. Can’t stay mad at that big fluff for to long. - As you may know kiko have been having some health issues and this morning he wasn’t eating his food. So little naughty Watson took advantage of that. He apologized to his brother so it’s all good now ð
In the video, a dog is seen apologising to his brother after the two had a tiff over food. Furthermore, the viral video shows, Watson taking advantage of the fact that his brother Kiko was not eating because he wasn’t feeling well. And so, he goes head and eats his brother's food himself. An upset Kiko asks Watson to apologise and he immediately obeys and envelops Kiko in a huge warm hug.
Watson and Kiko shared the video of the dogs who are her sons and through the post explained the true meaning of brotherhood. The viral video is winning hearts online and we can't get enough of it.
View this post on Instagram
Post the video going viral, Netizens took to the Instagram post in order to share their feelings. One user wrote, 'So cute', while another user said, "this dog straight up hugged his brother."
