Watch Video: Don't try Rakul Preet Singh's headstand at home, warns the actress!

It's that time of the era where Bollywood celebrities ought to stay fit as a fiddle. Going to the gym, working out, and eating healthy seems to be the new way of living life. And the newer crop of actors, and even the older ones, all have taken to fitness to stay in the business. And Rakul Preet Singh is one of them.

Well, little did we know that the actress is such a major fitness enthusiast and also very athletic. Her new Instagram video is proof she can give a lot of actresses a run for their money when it comes to fitness. She wrote that from a relatively weaker neck to doing a headstand, the sense of achievement and the high one feels after overcoming your fears is priceless. But she also asked her fans not to try this video at home.

Take a look:

We are sure you all are mighty impressed by her skills. Well, 2019 was a great year for Singh as she had two back-to-back hits, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. And now, she's reuniting with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in one film, directed by Indra Kumar.

