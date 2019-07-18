Watch Video: Fans can't get enough of Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki song

bollywood

Pic: Instagram/@norafatehi

Nora Fatehi is known to create a wildfire each time she launches her song and this time this rage is created by the new track O Saki Saki from Batla House. This song hit 25 Million in mere 24 hours and was trending all over social media in no time!

Nora was super-elated with the response this song got, as 'O Saki Saki' recieved the same amount of love which Dilbar did! Post the song's release, fans made dance videos on Tik Tok and other social media platforms. An excited Nora took to her Instagram account to share the video. She wrote, "WOW the craziest Dance cypher just happened to #OSakiSaki !ð¥ð®ð³ What energy and swag man! Comon guys get your dance videos ready its gna be lit on social media."

Doesn't this video makes you wanna be a part of it? Many famous choreographers and singers like Neha Kakkar have also made a dance video on O Saki Saki.

In a recent interview, Nora said that bagging the opportunity to dance on the remake is no less than a dream. "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like 'saaki', which has been made on such an epic level by Tanishk, and sung by Neha and Tulsi, is a dream," said Nora.

"The way Tanishk has composed this song is out of this world and I knew that visually I'd have to match up. I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time in only three days," she added, about the challenging dance moves.

"The fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. It was difficult to manoeuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance (repertoire).

"The best part is I am acting in the film Batla House, so my character's performance to the song leads up to a very important sequence that carries the story forward," she shared.

