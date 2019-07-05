Watch Video: Farhan Akhtar gets Toofan ready!

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram handle where the actor can be seen pushing his limits to prep for the role of a boxer

Pic: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all new level.

Farhan Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram handle where the actor can be seen pushing his limits to prep for the role of a boxer, which he will be essaying in his upcoming film, Toofan. The actor shared the post and wrote, "All or Nothing. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #drillsforskills #fitnessgoals".

Earlier, the actor posted a picture that showcases the 45-year-old actor boxing to sharpen his skills. He wrote, "A day at a time. A drill at a time. A punch at a time. A step at a time. #ToofanintheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals."

This isn't the first time the actor has shared his prep for Toofan. Time and again, he treats his fans by giving them insights to his workout regime which is widely hailed as inspirational for his fans. Last week the actor shared his fitness preparation on Instagram and wrote, "Gotta keep moving.. get off the track".

As the role demands for physical masculinity, the actor started taking boxing lessons from Drew Neal, who is a World Kickboxing Champion.

Toofan is a sports-drama is which is inspired by a fictitious character and is a story which revolves around a boxer and his endearing love story.

Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.

The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

Aisha Chaudhary, whose life the film is based upon, became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

