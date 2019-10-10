Watch Video: Four-year-old boy dangles from window with head stuck between grills

In a shocking incident, a viral video of a four-year-old boy dangling from the fourth-floor window with his head stuck in the security bars is all over the internet. The video which has gone viral in no time, shows the little boy child hanging from the fourth storey of a building as firefighters rescue him.

In the video, the boy can be seen left hanging from the window with his head stuck between the bars. The video further shows how firefighters conduct the rescue operation as they can be seen tying a rope around the boy's chest to prevent him from falling before they finally manage to rescue him.

According to the firefighters, the four-year-old boy had climbed out of the window of his house when his parents were away while his grandfather was taking a nap. The boy accidentally fell from the window of his house with his head stuck between the security bars of the window railing.

Watch the viral video of the rescue operations here:

The firefighters managed to successfully save the boy after the bars of the window were widened using the help of a hydraulic spreader. The shocking incident took place on October 7, in Linyi City, in eastern China's Shandong province.

The incident came to light when the boy's grandfather heard his cries and immediately called in the firefighters to rescue his grandson. According to sources, the boy's parents were not at home when the incident took place.

In a similar incident, a man in China scaled five stories of a building in order to save a child who was hanging from a window. Viral footage of the heroic rescue operation undertaken by the man took social media by storm last year.

Watch the heart-stopping viral video here:

Watch: Man climbs five floors to save child hanging from window pic.twitter.com/BACBvyvCe6 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 11, 2018

The incident took place at Zhijiang County, South China on June 6, 2018, when a two-year-old boy was seen hanging from the fifth-floor window of a residential building. In the viral video, the boy can be seen stuck in the grill as it kept him away from falling down.

The video showed a man climbing to the fifth floor of the building as he waded through the windows in order to help the child. The man, who was later identified as Zhang Xi, helped the child climb back up the grill towards a safe place.

