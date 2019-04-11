Watch video: Frooti, samosa spoil Mathura monkeys, says Hema Malini

national

Hema Malini, who was previously seen in the fields with women farmers and driving a tractor, also said that monkeys are a problem in the Omaxe housing project, where she has built a "small home"

Hema Malini. Pic/PTI

Vrindavan: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has attributed the monkey menace in the Mathura-Vrindavan area to visitors "spoiling them by feeding them with samosas and Frooti", and stressed they should only be given fruits. Malini is BJP MP from Mathura and will be contesting from that constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Interacting with local people at the Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan, when asked about "monkey problem", Hema Malini said, "Where will the monkey go? It's co-existence. The problem is the visitors give Frooti and samosa to them, which spoils them. Usko sirf phal dijiye (only give fruits to the monkey)."

Elections to the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, which Hema Malini wrested from sitting Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Chaudhary in the 2014 polls, are slated to be held in the second phase of the 2019 general elections on April 18.

#WATCH Vrindavan: BJP MP Hema Malini at Sudama Kuti answers a question on monkey menace in the area. She says, "Coexistence hai na. Monkey kahan jaega? Problem kya hai, yahan aane waale yaatri Frooti dete hain, samosa de de ke unko kharab kar diya. Unko sirf phal dijiye." pic.twitter.com/NJzJvEE6nA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

