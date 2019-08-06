Watch Video: Gang leader dresses up as daughter to escape from jail, gets busted

international

A Brazilian gang leader dressed up as his teen daughter when she visited him behind bars and tried to escape from prison, authorities said

Still from the video. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Rex Chapman

In a bizarre incident, a Brazilian gang leader dressed up as his 19-year-old daughter when she visited him at the prison to escape from jail by and walked out the penitentiary’s main door in her place. But according to the prison officials, the nervousness displayed by the accused identified as Clauvino da Silva, who also goes with the name as Shorty, as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave his plan away.

Also Read: Men disguised as a bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will leave you in splits!

A gang leader in Brazil attempted an escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him. He exited jail in her place and was stopped for “looking suspicious”.



Ya think?ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ³ðÂ¤­ pic.twitter.com/lvlWePcdOp — Rex ChapmanðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ (@RexChapman) August 4, 2019

The gang leader's plan was apparently to leave his teen daughter inside the prison and now the police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in the accused's failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison. Rio’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing Clauvino da Silva in a silicon girl’s mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts and tight jeans. They also released a video in which the accused can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes and stating his full name.

Also Read: Pakistani man wears burqa on dinner date with wife; Twitter goes crazy

Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter couldn't keep calm and started reacting to the video in numbers. Here's how the internet reacted to this innovative jailbreak:

This method never worked in Scooby Doo, why would it work here? — Jåmê§ ðÂÂ´ó Â§ó Â¢ó Â·ó Â¬ó Â³ó Â¿ (@stretario) August 5, 2019

They should let him go for the effort — PhillyAlðÂÂÂ (@PhillyAlB) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile his daughter pic.twitter.com/VRVrJGjtPG — Mick Jensen ðÂÂºðÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂï¸Â‍âÂÂï¸ÂâÂ³ðÂÂÂ (@mickjensenmj) August 4, 2019

According to the authorities, the accused was part of the leadership of one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil, the Red Command, that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio. After his failed escape bid was busted, Clauvino da Silva was transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, officials said.

Also Read: Singer allegedly kept bear as pet thinking it was a dog; arrested

With inputs from AP

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates