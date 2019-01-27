Watch Video: Gauahar Khan pulls of silhouette dance act for the first time!

bollywood

Gauahar Khan surprises her fans with her different avatars. This dance is one of them. Check it out!

Gauahar Khan

Trust Gauahar Khan to spring a huge surprise every time you see her on the screen, be it experimenting with unique, challenging characters or different genres! Taking her dancing passion to another level, the gorgeous actress recently pulled off a spectacular act, rarely attempted by celebrities.

Check out Gauahar Khan's spectacular dance performance here:

The actress shared a short glimpse on her Instagram handle. She captioned, "Oh yes! My final performance for the @thedanceproject_by_sonymusic is live now! Check it out on th @sonymusicindia YouTube page. ! Loved being a part of this show ! Choreography by @vivek_chachere @#rishi ! N their lovely team ! @xxlstudioworks thank u for all the love n the opportunity!"





For the last episode of her dance project on YouTube for Sony Music, Gauahar showcased an electrifying silhouette dance performance on the popular song, Enna Sona (Ok Jaanu). For those who may not know, the dancer emulates the nostalgia of a shadow puppet show as part of the silhouette performance.

The dancing star rehearsed for long hours for several days ensuring that her act looks perfect. Unquestionably, Gauahar took everyone by surprise and shone through her debut silhouette act.

