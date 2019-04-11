Watch Video: Groom's ex-girlfriend crashes wedding in bridal gown!

international

An ex-girlfriend crashed the wedding ceremony in a bridal gown when the groom was about to kiss his bride; video also shows the groom consoling the bride who was shocked

Pic courtesy/YouTube/The AIO Entertainment

In a bizarre incident, a spurned lover gatecrashed her ex-boyfriend’s marriage in a bridal gown in China. A video uploaded by a channel on YouTube went viral which shows the ex-girlfriend apologizing to the groom, kneeling in front of the couple on stage.

As the groom was about to kiss his bride, the ex-girlfriend barged in and began to ask for forgiveness from him.

The video also shows the groom consoling the bride who looked shocked at the fiasco and later walked off the stage in disappointment. The incident also took the MC by surprise, who can be heard saying, “We have an unexpected situation here, perhaps this is the reality of love.”

The incident occurred in China and the footage was shared on social media which has now gone viral on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

This video shook the internet and created a storm of mixed reactions, where some extended support to the bride and condemned the ex-girlfriend, while others trolled the groom for having to face an awkward situation like this.

Watch Video here:

