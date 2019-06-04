Watch video: Gujarat BJP MLA kicks and thrashes NCP woman leader

national

The woman, Neetu Tejwani, told reporters the BJP MLA slapped her so hard that she fell down, after which he started kicking and thrashing her

Video grab of the incident

Ahmedabad: A BJP legislator in Gujarat was caught on camera kicking and thrashing a local NCP woman leader, who approached him for resuming water supply to her locality in Ahmedabad district. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Congress and the NCP to demand action against Naroda constituency MLA Balram Thawani. The ruling BJP also condemned the incident.

The woman, Neetu Tejwani, told reporters the MLA slapped her so hard that she fell down, after which he started kicking and thrashing her. A few days ago, Tejwani said, she had approached Balram's brother Kishore, a corporator, requesting him to not disconnect the water supply of her locality as the legal process to restore it was underway. She claimed Kishore, too, abused and hit her.

Watch video here...

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Tejwani said a few days later she MLA’s office where some men assaulted us. "We shouted slogans against Kishore. Soon, Balram bhai arrived...He kicked me in the stomach and put his boots on my face. When my husband tried to stop him, his men came out from the office and started thrashing my husband," the woman said.

Balram Thawani

Following an uproar, Thawani said he went to her house to seek apology, claiming that she had tied 'rakhi' on his wrist and pardoned him.

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates