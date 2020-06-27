Watch video: Gurugram residents report sightings of swarms of crop-eating locust

This picture has been used for representational purposes

After a massive swarm of desert locusts destroyed crops in many parts of western and central India, residents in Gurugram have shared pictures and videos on social media showing clusters of the insects flying over the city and villages on Saturday morning.

According to a report in NDTV, a large swarm of the insect were seen flying over the Cyber hub area of the district in Haryana.

Many residents were reportedly told by the Gurugram city administration to keep their windows shut as a precaution after a swarm was spotted in the adjoining district. They were also asked to make clanging voices by beating utensils to ward off the insects.

The administration also asked farmers to keep insecticide spraying pumps handy and directed employees of the agriculture department to spread awareness about locust attacks in the nearby villages.

A Gurugram resident was quoted in the report as saying, "The swarm of locusts started around 11 am. We immediately closed the windows and doors, and the society administration started bellowing hooters installed on buildings to drive away the insects."

After reports of a swarm of desert locusts destroying crops in different parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, the central government has set up 11 control rooms to respond to the cases.

The swarm of desert locusts from Africa that reportedly flew into the country through Iran and Pakistan is known for its enormous appetite. If left unchecked, it can cause massive damage to plants and crops.

