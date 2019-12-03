Watch video: Gymnast Simone Biles' daredevil dive during beach holiday with boyfriend
Simone Biles shared a video on social media
USA's star gymnast Simone Biles shared a video (screenshot above) on social media, executing an acrobatic dive at a beach in Belize, Central America, where she is holidaying with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.
In the seven-second clip, four-time Olympic gold winner Biles pulls off a couple of summersaults as she leaps into the sea off a high platform. The post received a whopping 15 lakh-plus ‘likes’ within hours with some even suggesting that Biles should give take up professional diving.
Simone Biles also shared a couple of other photos from her vacation along with her boyfriend. Simone can be seen getting intimate with her significant other in the pic below.
Simone also shared a photo of her in a bikini covered with a blue wraparound.
Her final photo from her holiday showed her posing in a black and white bikini.
Simone Biles has won 4 gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Simone has also won 19 World Championship gold medals
