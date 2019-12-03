Watch video: Gymnast Simone Biles' daredevil dive during beach holiday with boyfriend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

USA's star gymnast Simone Biles shared a video (screenshot above) on social media, executing an acrobatic dive at a beach in Belize, Central America, where she is holidaying with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

View this post on Instagram never be too (sea)rious ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onDec 1, 2019 at 11:28am PST

In the seven-second clip, four-time Olympic gold winner Biles pulls off a couple of summersaults as she leaps into the sea off a high platform. The post received a whopping 15 lakh-plus ‘likes’ within hours with some even suggesting that Biles should give take up professional diving.

Simone Biles also shared a couple of other photos from her vacation along with her boyfriend. Simone can be seen getting intimate with her significant other in the pic below.

View this post on Instagram adult swim A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onDec 2, 2019 at 10:02am PST

Simone also shared a photo of her in a bikini covered with a blue wraparound.

View this post on Instagram the first 5 days after the weekend are always the hardest A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onDec 1, 2019 at 5:58pm PST

Her final photo from her holiday showed her posing in a black and white bikini.

View this post on Instagram best belize you drive me coconuts ð¥¥ A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onDec 2, 2019 at 10:46am PST

Simone Biles has won 4 gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Simone has also won 19 World Championship gold medals

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates