Watch video: Harry Kane reveals baby's gender with blue smoke party

England football captain Harry Kane has revealed that his wife Katie Goodland is pregnant with the couple’s third child, a baby boy.

On Monday, the Tottenham Hotspur star posted a video on Instagram for his 9.7 million followers and revealed the gender of the couple’s baby. He captioned it: “We are having a Boy.”

View this post on Instagram We are having a Boy ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) onJul 20, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

In the video, Harry takes a penalty shot to confirm that he is expecting a boy as he bursts a huge football-shaped balloon hanging from the crossbar that explodes to give out blue smoke.

He then kisses his wife and tells his daughters Ivy, three and Vivienne, one, that they were going to have a baby brother.

The couple’s friends and family joined the gender revelation party via Zoom.

Last week, Harry Instagrammed this picture (left) with blue and pink balloons in the background and asked his fans to guess the gender with emojis of a blue and pink heart.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news