Watch video: Has Chris Gayle retired from ODIs? Here's his answer

Chris Gayle addresses his retirement from ODI cricket during the third and final ODI between West Indies and India

A screengrab from the video where Chris Gayle addresses his retirement from ODIs. Courtesy/ West Indies Cricket Twitter

West Indies star opening batsman Chris Gayle came up with some antics during the third and final ODI match between India and West Indies. This immediately led to rumours regarding Gayle's retirement. However, the Windies star went on to deny the speculations saying he has 'not announced retirement yet.'

In a video that was posted on micro-blogging site Twitter by Windies Cricket, Chris Gayle can be seen saying that he did not announce any retirement and is still with the West Indies cricket team.

Chris Gayle played a gritty knock of 72 runs in just 41 balls against Team India. However, Gayle's performance with the bat wasn't enough for the West Indies team to defeat India as they went down to the visitors by 6 wickets.

The left-handed cricketer Chris Gayle was sent back to the pavilion by bowler Khaleel Ahmed after he played a knock of 72 runs. After Chris Gayle was dismissed and he walked off the pitch the Trinidad crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Not only his countrymen but even cricketers from team India went on to congratulate him on his knock which led to certain speculation that the swashbuckling batsman was hanging up his gloves as it would appear to be his last match for Windies. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle even went on to do their trademark high-five celebration on the pitch after Gayle was dismissed.

Earlier, Windies had won the toss against India and elected to bat. When Gayle stepped out to bat, he wore a special jersey which marked his 301st ODI match for West Indies. Gayle and opening partner Evin Lewis had a 115-run opening stand.

With 10,480 runs in 301 matches, Chris Gayle is also the all-time highest run-scorer for West Indies, overtaking Brian Lara.

Chris Gayle had made his international ODI debut for West Indies in 1999 in a match against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 ODI centuries and 54 ODI fifties.

Chasing 255 in 36 overs, Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India as he played an unbeaten knock of 114 runs to allow the side to win the ODI series 2-0.

With inputs from ANI

