Watch Video: Here's how people reacted when a lion charged towards them in Gujarat

A screengrab of the video shows the lion charging towards a group of people in Madavpur village of Gujurat.

A shocking video of a lion charging towards a group of people in Gujarat has left netizens shocked and surprised. The eye-opening video was shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is working in Odisha.

Even Usain Bolt can’t escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/PLyOMq6oDv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

In the viral video, a lion can be seen charging towards a group of people in Gujarat's Madavpur village. The six-seconds video clip shows a lion charging towards a crowd at an unimaginable speed as frightened people flee from the slot just in time. Post which, the lion can be seen running straight across the Madavpur village.

While sharing the video with his followers, Susanta wrote: Imagine someone charging at you at 80kmp. Even Usain Bolt can't escape (Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM).

Charging ? That's not charging. It's a lion running away, escaping — Chintan Sheth (@blueczkfox) March 7, 2020

Is the lion safe ?? — Trusna Meher (@AiyanaAsin) March 7, 2020

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered nearly 800 likes and 300 retweets with the video generating over 10,000 views. Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "Charging? That's not charging. It's a lion running away, escaping," while another user commented, "When Road becomes a Safari." A third user said: Very nice click people are habitual of such situation in their daily life.

Here are some of the reaction to the scary video:

When Road becomes a Safarihttps://t.co/gFVxvDtYWK — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) March 8, 2020

à¤­à¤¾à¤Â à¤­à¤¾à¤Â à¤­à¤¾à¤Â..... à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥Âà¤° à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥Âà¤° ðÂ¦Â — Subham Singh Rajput (@imsubhamsingh) March 8, 2020

The lion is not happy with the crowd. Bechara..... — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) March 7, 2020

