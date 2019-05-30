Watch video: Here's how the makers plan to release Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 trailer

bollywood

The promotional unit of Article 15 has raised many questions and excitement right before the trailer launch. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is all set to release in June and the makers will drop the trailer today.

A snapshot from Article 15's trailer

After releasing the hard-hitting teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a promotional unit just a few hours before the actual release of the trailer. The promotional unit of the film Article 15 definitely marks a unique way to unveil the trailer of the investigative drama.

The video begins with the trailer and after a few seconds, the video abruptly stops and Ayushmann Khurrana, in his solid cop avatar, enters the frame and gives a message to the viewers. And we must say, it indeed has a deeper meaning.

Ayushmann Kurrana shared the video and captioned, "Iss Trailer Aur Baaki Trailers Mein 'Farq' Hai! Kya Aap Taiyaar Hain, Farq Ki Shuruwat Ke Liye? #Article15Trailer OUT NOW! #Article15 In Cinemas June 28 (LINK IN BIO) @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa @talwarisha #KumudMishra #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks".

In the film Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time will be seen in the cop avatar. The actor who aced the previous year with his blockbusters, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, will now be donning a role of a cop.

Also Read: How Disha Patani, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana stay fit during vacations

The promotional unit has raised many questions and excitement right before the trailer launch. Article 15 is all set to release in June and the makers will drop the trailer today.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown at the opening night. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana idolises these two actors from Bollywood

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates