Watch video: How Riteish Deshmukh along with his kids made eco-friendly Ganesh idol
Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a video of himself in the process of making the idol of Lord Ganesha at his home, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi 2020
Actor Riteish Deshmukh marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday by making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol using old newspapers with his sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. The 'Housefull' actor took to Twitter to share a video of himself in the process of making the idol of Lord Ganesha at his home.
As the video begins, Riaan and Rahyl are seen tearing old newspapers and giving them the shape of small balls, which they later joined together with the help of their actor father to make the Ganpati idol.
#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl pic.twitter.com/hyHw1xWQ2P— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 22, 2020
The kids are then seen painting the idol with bright golden watercolour as they sing, "Happy Birthday to Ganpati bappa."
The handmade eco-friendly Ganpati idol is then seen seated at a pedestal decorated with flowers and diyas (earthen lamps). The video ends with the two munchkins dressed in kurta pyjamas for the occasion and saying, "We have the eco-friendly Ganpati bappa, Ganpati bappa morya."
"#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl," Deshmukh wrote in the caption of the video.
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan continued the tradition this year too, welcoming Ganpati at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Corona or no corona, nothing can beat Khan's enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi. (All pictures: Yogen Shah)
For the occasion, Arpita wore a pink coloured long kurta with a matching palazzo and dupatta as she carried Lord Ganesha's idol. She was accompanied by sister Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan.
T-series managing director Bhushan Kumar and his actress-wife Divya Kumar Khosla also welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol at their Bandra residence.
Later, Divya took to her Instagram handle and gave us inside pictures of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Kumar household. She captioned it, "May Bappa Bless us all #ganpatibappamorya (sic)".
Karishma Tanna left no stone unturned to welcome Ganpati at her home. Dressed in a yellow dress, the Television actress looked all enthused to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.
Later, she shared pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "My first ever gannu baby sthapna. Can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed getting our Ganesh ji at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)".
Govinda was dressed in his best of traditional attire to welcome Lord Ganesha's idol on the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor opted for a white kurta-pyjama and pink jacket as he prayed his respect to Ganpati.
Govinda made a short-but-sweet video wishing his fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi and shared it on his Instagram handle. The actor also spread awareness about coronavirus and prayed God to shower his blessings on us. "Wishing Everyone A Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay Home Stay Safe. #ganeshchaturthi #2020 #ganpatibappamorya (sic)", he captioned.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities Arpita Khan, Divya Kumar Khosla, Karishma Tanna and Govinda welcomed Ganpati at their respective homes in grand style. We have pictures.
