Watch video: Hugh Jackman's special message for India

Hugh Jackman thanked the fans by posting a video on Twitter after seeing a tribute video of his fans made by Star Movies as part of #OneLastTime campaign

Hugh Jackman has thanked Indian fans for supporting him during his journey as Wolverine. The actor thanked the fans by posting a video on Twitter after seeing a tribute video of his fans made by Star Movies as part of #OneLastTime campaign, read a statement. In the video, he said: "To all my fans in India, I just saw that incredible compilation, thank you so much it means the world to me. It's been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly, it touches me. So thank you so much for sending me that video, I'll keep it forever."

The Wolverine film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the X-Men sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film Logan, which was aired on the channel as part of the campaign.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever