Watch video: IAF rescues man stranded at overflowing dam for 16 hours

The Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Monday rescued a man, who was stranded at Khutaghat Dam near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district due to heavy rain and rising water level of the dam.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jitendra Kumar Kashyap, had jumped into the wastewater weir on Sunday evening but was unable to come out due to the heavy flow of water. He sat on a stone holding on to a tree for 16 hours, and a Mi-17 chopper of IAF was used to rescue him.

According to Bilaspur police, the state officials tried to rescue him on Sunday night, but the rescue operation was unsuccessful. Following which, the state police sought help from IAF.

In the video, Jitendra can be seen holding on to a tree amid the heavy flow of water.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

With incessant rains lashing parts of Chhattisgarh since Saturday, the state government has issued directives to district officials to remain alert to deal with possible flood-like situations. Several rivers and rivulets are in spate, due to which the road connectivity has been cut off in some parts.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed all district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) to remain alert in view of the continuous rainfall and make necessary arrangements to deal with flood-like situations in their respective areas, the officials said.

The CM has also asked the district officials to assess the damage caused due to rains and provide immediate necessary assistance to the affected people, the public relations department officials said.

All flood control rooms have been directed to remain fully alert and constantly monitor water levels in rivers and rivulets.

The Meteorological Center Raipur has predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at several places in the state, while heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places.

The heavy rainfall has been caused by the low-pressure area over neighbouring Jharkhand and adjoining areas, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

