Watch video: Indore celebrates Holi

The festival which like many Indian festivals is embedded in a Hindu mythology -- that of the triumph of good over evil -- brings together people of all classes and religions who sing and dance, distribute sweets

Holi celebrations in Indore

Millions of young and old across Indore celebrated Holi, smearing vibrant colours on each other and exchanging sweets to spread joy and welcome the beginning of spring in India.

Amid shouts of "Holi Hai" and roadside dances to the beat of drums, people swarmed into public spaces to splash powders of myriad colours on each other and celebrate the seasonal festival of colours, marking the end of winter.

Indore celebrates Holi

The celebrations began early on Friday morning amid bright sunshine in many parts of the country. People came out of their houses to smear each other with coloured powder, coloured water and mud as well. Families prepared traditional delicacies like 'gujia', a sweet fried dumpling made with semolina.

Similar celebrations were reported from other urban and rural pockets of the country. Children did what they do best - playing pranks by spraying coloured water with "pichkaris" or water guns and hurling water-filled balloons at passers-by from rooftops and balconies of their houses.

