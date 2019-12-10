Watch video: Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima celebrate third wedding anniversary
Ishant Sharma tweeted a series of pictures with his wife Pratima Singh on their third wedding anniversary
Team India pace bowler Ishant Sharma tweeted a series of pictures with his wife Pratima Singh on their third wedding anniversary and captioned it, "I don't know how three years have gone by with you, but anyways congratulations for you having to bear with me for three years now but still a loonnngggg way to go my friend, my wife, my life! Happy Anniversary! @PratimaSinghBB [sic]."
I dont know how 3 years has gone by with you, we have fought, we have had each other's food (always), but most of the times you end up eating mine ðÂÂÂ, if i ask you do you want diet coke you always say no, you're on a diet, but you end up finishing mine, which is cute!! From eating my food to wearing my jumpers, which I always complain about!! But i have never said that, because i love it when you eat my food, drink my fizzy drinks and wear my jumpers!! I love every bit of it!! It's just our 3rd anniversary, but i ll celebrate so many more years with you! And i know youu think im fussy about my things, but im not fussy when it comes to sharing with youu.. because I always feel you're me and im youu!! And congratulations for you having to bear me for 3 years now but still a loonnngggg way to go my friend, my wife, my life! Happy Anniversary! âÂ¤ @pratima0808
Ishant Sharma and Pratima tied the knot on December 10, 2016. Ishant Sharma is one of the veteran bowlers in the Indian cricket team currently.
Ishant Sharma, who made his international debut in 2007, has played 96 Tests and 80 ODIs with 292 and 115 wickets respectively in those formats.
Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima also played basketball for the national team.
