Watch video: Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima celebrate third wedding anniversary

Team India pace bowler Ishant Sharma tweeted a series of pictures with his wife Pratima Singh on their third wedding anniversary and captioned it, "I don't know how three years have gone by with you, but anyways congratulations for you having to bear with me for three years now but still a loonnngggg way to go my friend, my wife, my life! Happy Anniversary! @PratimaSinghBB [sic]."

Ishant Sharma and Pratima tied the knot on December 10, 2016. Ishant Sharma is one of the veteran bowlers in the Indian cricket team currently.

Ishant Sharma, who made his international debut in 2007, has played 96 Tests and 80 ODIs with 292 and 115 wickets respectively in those formats.

Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima also played basketball for the national team.

