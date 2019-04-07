Watch video: Jeetendra dances with wife Shobha Kapoor at his birthday bash

bollywood

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor dancing on popular Hindi songs at Jeetendra's birthday bash and it's too precious

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor dancing. Pic/Ekta Kapoor's Instagram account

Jeetendra, born Ravi Kapoor, celebrates his 77th birthday today, April 7, 2019. On the occasion of his birthday, daughter Ekta Kapoor organised a party for him and invited friends and family over for the same. Ekta Kapoor also shared a couple of videos from the bash in which you can see Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor shaking a leg to some popular Hindi songs.

Ekta Kapoor shared one video on Instagram where Jeetendra is dancing with Shobha and captioned it: "Happie bday!! JAI MATA DI.... parents r GODS ON EARTH ! May u live my years too ! Happie bday papa"

The couple danced to the tune of the famous Namak Halaal song 'Jawani Jan-E-Man'. While Shobha Kapoor seemed a little shy to dance, she still moved along with Bollywood's dancing star, aka Jeetendra.

Ekta Kapoor also shared another video in which actress and close friend Mona Singh can be seen dancing with Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra while seated. Ekta wrote: "Killaaaa moves sitting!!! #family #freindslikefamily" along with laughing and heart emojis.

Aren't these videos the sweetest? Goes to show that Jeetendra might have gotten a year older, but he's still young at heart!

