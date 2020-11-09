Watch video: Kamala Harris calls Biden after US election win, says 'we did it, Joe'

After US Presidential election results were out, Vice-President elect Kamala Harris shared a video on her Twitter account of her phone call with President-elect Joe Biden.

“We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris can be heard telling Biden over the phone.

After four days of waiting, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, pulled off one of the great political turnarounds in America by defeating Donald Trump in the US 2020 election. When he is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Biden will be 78.

Exactly 160 years ago around this time, Abraham Lincoln was elected US President.

Biden's victory came at around 11:30 am on Saturday, November 7, when NBC, BBC and The Washington Post called Pennsylvania for Biden.

The current occupant of the White House continues to project a defiant public posture, though. White House insiders, although deflated, have been sending signals that Trump has no plans to concede until every last fight is finished. Five states are yet to report final results.

Biden's victory comes amidst a most unusual terrain for a presidential election. From coast to coast, mail-in ballots did the star turn for Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris in an election transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is a sharp contrast to Trump, both in the personal and political realm. Biden spent every day since November 3 trying to ease tensions and delivering his messages with little outward show of anxiety. The disciplined nature of the campaign extends to plans for the lame duck phase of the Trump presidency. Two full days before the final results came, the Biden campaign unveiled its transition website, underscoring its quiet confidence in what was to come.

"I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working," Biden has said repeatedly. "It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America."

Trump is fuming, he remains defiant and continues to allege "fraud" in Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds. His children have chimed into the overall White House meltdown, in terms that generally occupy the wide arc between what's "legal" and "illegal".

