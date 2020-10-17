Search

Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut calls herself Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine

Updated: 17 October, 2020 07:37 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut claims she is the Hindi film industry's first legitimate action heroine.

Kangana Ranaut. Image sourced from mid-day archives
Kangana Ranaut. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Although Bollywood has seen many female stars including Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Sridevi and the Fearless Nadia, among many others, essay action roles in the past, Kangana Ranaut claims she is the Hindi film industry's first legitimate action heroine.

Kangana made her point on Friday while talking of her training regime for her upcoming action flicks, "Tejas" and "Dhaakad".

"I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad. I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it's first ever legitimate action heroine," Kangana wrote as caption to a video she posted on Twitter, of an exhausting workout schedule.

In the clip, she is seen doing boxing, kickboxing, cartwheels, handstands and other high-intensity interval training.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" pays tribute to the Indian military. It is slated to release in April 2021. "Dhaakad" will see Kangana play a spy. The project is helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana also has the J. Jayalalithaa biopic, "Thalaivi" coming up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 17 October, 2020 07:25 IST

Tags

Kangana Ranautbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK