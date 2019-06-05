Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Eid with Panga team
Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy shooting Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, celebrated Eid with her co-stars on the sets
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, celebrated Eid with her co-stars on the sets. Team Kangana Ranaut shared a few boomerangs and pictures from the sets of Panga where the crew of the film along with the director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and co-star, Richa Chadha. The Queen can be seen relishing festive treats wearing a pretty sharara suit.
"Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone", Team Kangana wrote on the Instagram handle. Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too shared images on her Instagram account and captioned, "After really tough shooting days. Today we want have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak".
View this post on Instagram
Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
View this post on Instagram
In the story of our lives. There will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen a total energy of talent. It's been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. Its indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films. #Panga is special. And they are going to make it even special. Looking forward for you to watch them on 24th Janurary 2020 and looking forward to cherish this relationship for a lifetime ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ@therichachadha @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill #pangastories @foxstarhindi @roo_cha
Earlier, the Queen star had posted an Instagram story to extend Eid greetings to her fans. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous end to the month of Ramadan and blessings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr. May this day bring peace, prosperity and love in the lives of you and your loved ones! #eidmubarak".
Apart from her, several Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma wished their fans, Eid Mubarak.
Also Read: Eid 2019: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans gathered at Mannat
Speaking about Kangana's upcoming film Panga, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of a Kabaddi player. Recently, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors.
To give power-packed performances on screen, many other actors along with Kangana, underwent intense training for over two months. The sports drama will hit the big screens next year on January 24. Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is now awaiting the release of Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26.
Another big project Kangana has is AL Vijay's film on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The untitled film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.
Also Read: Panga Team treats Kangana Ranaut with homemade delicacies for her hard work
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday with mid-day!