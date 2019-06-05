Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Eid with Panga team

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy shooting Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, celebrated Eid with her co-stars on the sets

Pic: Instagram/@team_kangana_ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, celebrated Eid with her co-stars on the sets. Team Kangana Ranaut shared a few boomerangs and pictures from the sets of Panga where the crew of the film along with the director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and co-star, Richa Chadha. The Queen can be seen relishing festive treats wearing a pretty sharara suit.

"Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone", Team Kangana wrote on the Instagram handle. Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too shared images on her Instagram account and captioned, "After really tough shooting days. Today we want have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak".

Earlier, the Queen star had posted an Instagram story to extend Eid greetings to her fans. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous end to the month of Ramadan and blessings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr. May this day bring peace, prosperity and love in the lives of you and your loved ones! #eidmubarak".

Apart from her, several Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma wished their fans, Eid Mubarak.

Also Read: Eid 2019: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans gathered at Mannat

Speaking about Kangana's upcoming film Panga, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of a Kabaddi player. Recently, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors.

To give power-packed performances on screen, many other actors along with Kangana, underwent intense training for over two months. The sports drama will hit the big screens next year on January 24. Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is now awaiting the release of Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26.

Another big project Kangana has is AL Vijay's film on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The untitled film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.

Also Read: Panga Team treats Kangana Ranaut with homemade delicacies for her hard work

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates