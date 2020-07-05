Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut's picnic with Rangoli Chandel, family in Manali

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, everyone has been quarantined at home. Self-isolation and social distancing are key and celebrities are appealing to their fans to act responsibly. They have also been spending this downtime in the most productive way! From working out at home to reading to chilling with their family, B-town celebs are making the most of this unexpected free time.

Kangana Ranaut too is quarantined at her residence in Manali with her sister Rangoli Chandel and her parents. During her free time, the Queen actress is enjoying the best moments with her family. Kangana organised a picnic for her family recently. A video is shared by her fan club on social media and it is all things love.

In the video shared on Instagram, Kangana and whole family including her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut can be seen having a gala time in their hometown. From dancing with her mother to enjoying with her nephew Prithvi and climbing mountains, the actress is doing all fun things in the video. She is also seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi's song Chup Gae Saare Nazare.

Sharing the video, Kangana's team wrote, “Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn't seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it! (sic)".

Recently, Kangana was snapped sitting in her garden amid mountains and spending the time with her family. Kangana's team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram. "Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y'all playing? Tell us in the comments below," Kangana's team captioned the post.

Kangana has been in news recently for raising an debate against nepotism in the film industry that was sparked due to Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. She believes the actor was anxious about work and about how people were constantly cornering him. She shared in an interview, "Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji 'Make a big film with me yaar. I've given Chhicchore, I've given a hit film but I still don't have any big films. I don't' have the work I want.' Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him."

Ranaut had also accused sections in the film industry of not acknowledging the Kai Po Che! star's talent. Her team shared a two-minute-long Instagram video, in which the Manikarnika actor spoke highly of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that a person holding ranks in engineering entrances cannot be of weak mind.

