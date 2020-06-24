Watch video: Kerala man spends over 4 hours with head covered in 60,000 bees, sets world record

Even the thought of seeing a swarm of bees can send chills down one’s spine, but this man from Kerala earned a Guinness World Record for spending four hours with his head covered in bees. According to the world record website, Nature MS, a beekeeper, spent four hours ten minutes and five seconds with his head submerged in a swarm of bees to set the world record.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Nature MS said he considers bees as his ‘best friends’ and wished that people can love the creature as much as he does.

The 24-year-old man credits his father Sajayakumar, a beekeeper and honey maker, for introducing him to bees at an early age and teaching him how to behave around them. "My father always advised me to be calm around the bees and treat them like a friend. He also asked me to take deep breaths and never lose patience or give in to fear," he was quoted as saying.

The Guinness World Record shared a video of Nature MS covered with bees while attempting to achieve the feat and "raise awareness about the importance of honey bees and apiculture."

Nature MS was 7-year-old when he started keeping bees on his face. Speaking about his first experience, Nature MS said a queen bee was put on his hand, following which an entire swarm covered his arm. He said, "They were on my hand in search of the queen and to protect it. The next day, I tried a similar stunt with the queen on my head and within moments my entire head and face got covered with bees."

Even though Nature MS can now hold as much as 60,000 bees on his body, he said that if a bee stings, he blames himself. "Without any fault of mine a bee would never sting me," he added.

He made the attempt to set a world record to raise awareness about apiculture and importance of bees as "honeybees are the key insects in society, it is our duty to protect them. Without honeybees, the earth could not sustain us all."

