Watch Video: Kriti Sanon dancing on Kajre Re reminds of us of Aishwarya Rai

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video of her performance for an upcoming award show. The actress can be seen dancing on the tunes of Kajra Re from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. She matches the steps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who starred in the original version and manages to steal our hearts.

Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a lime green kurta and white palazzo pants. She was practising for the Zee Cine Awards 2020. The award function was cancelled for the general public and media amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was however shot as a televised show.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, "Sneak Peak of my #ZeeCineAwards2020 performance!! #BTS #Throwback #Kajrare."

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onMar 19, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films is coming out with the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie is set to hit the theatres on June 26. Apart from the duo, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Mimi. Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates