Watch video: Late Kobe Bryant's daughter Capri takes her first steps

Late basketball great Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa shared a video of their daughter Capri, 11 months, taking her first steps. In the video, Capri's aunt Sophie is seen holding the little one as she walked to her mom, amidst cheers.

Vanessa captioned the Instagram video (screengrab right): “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.” The post comes just four months after Kobe and their basketball player daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa, who also has Natalia, 17, and Bianka, three, with Kobe, recently admitted how grateful she is to have her daughters by her side through such a difficult time.

