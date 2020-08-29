Watch video: Lightning strikes as groom jokes about year 2020 at wedding

The internet is filled memes and posts shared by netizens describing how 2020 has not been kind to them. Now a video has surfaced online where a bolt of lightning struck as a man speaks about the year at his wedding.

The video shared by Aaron Sawitsky on Instagram shows his outdoor wedding ceremony. Right after Sawitsky was heard saying, “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year,” the sky rumbled with thunder and lightning struck.

“Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor,” wrote Sawitsky in the caption while sharing the video on Instagram six days ago. “Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!”

Shared on August 23, the video garnered more than 57,000 views and over 5,700 likes.

A user said, “It did thunder here!!!! Exactly when I saw this video.” Wishing the newlywed, a user posted, “Hahaha! This is insane! Congratulations on your wedding, guys!” A user ascertained that it was one of the unforgettable moments from the wedding and said, “Wow bet you definitely won't forget your special day now. Congratulations!! (sic)” Another user said, “Even Mother nature says it all!”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news