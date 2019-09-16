Watch video: Lionel Messi's son's football skills are going viral on social media

Barcelona: Football superstar Lionel Messi's son, Mateo, is a chip off the old block. The little guy pulled off some pure football tricks like his father and the Internet cannot stop swooning over them. Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a video on Instagram which showed Mateo taking a penalty and celebrating like the FC Barcelona superstar. "Happy Birthday my love.

Just wish you to be happy all your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy," his mother said in Spanish. Messi, meanwhile, is in doubt for tomorrow's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund as he has yet to recover from the calf injury he picked up in August, coach Ernesto Valverde said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever