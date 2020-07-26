Watch video: Madhuri Dixit Nen treats fans with backstage boomerang

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday treated her fans with a boomerang that showed the actor's glamorous avatar. "Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans," the 'Kalank' actor captioned the post on Instagram as Dixit is seen having some backstage fun.

In the short clip, the 53-year-old actor is seen shaking a leg while channelling her energy for a performance on stage. Madhuri is seen sporting a glittery blue mesh dress with dangling skirt across the waist. Her wavy curls add charm to the actor's persona as she flaunts her red lip shade.

View this post on Instagram Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¯ A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onJul 25, 2020 at 5:14am PDT

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 8,000 views within just 20 minutes of being posted.

Lately, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star has been keeping her fans updated on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on the social media platforms.

Earlier, Madhur Dixit reminisced about her surfboarding experience and penned her quarantine thoughts as she advised to create unique experiences amid coronavirus induced lockdown.

