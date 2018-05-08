Watch video: Man carries wife's dead body on shoulder in Uttar Pradesh

However, the hospital authority refuted the allegations and stated that the hospital has two hearse vans, which are provided to whoever asks for it

Image from the ANI video

Budaun: A man on Tuesday carried his wife's body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun city.

However, the hospital authority refuted the allegations and stated that the hospital has two hearse vans, which are provided to whoever asks for it. The Chief Medical Officer, however, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Chief Medical Officer said, "Got to know of it through media, it is condemnable, but we have two hearse vans, which are provided to whoever asks for it. I'll look into it and punish those at fault."

Watch video here

#WATCH Badaun: Man carried wife's dead body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van, yesterday. Chief Medical Officer has ordered probe into the matter pic.twitter.com/5GXQ5SxBbU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2018

Also Read: Tales Of Apathy: Four Times Humanity Died A Tragic Death

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates