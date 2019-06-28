Watch video: Man performing stunt on Delhi Police car goes viral

national

Police came out to clarify that the vehicle belonged to a private contractor which was hired by the police for certain duties

New Delhi: A TikTok video showing a man performing dangerous stunts on a Delhi Police car went viral on social media on Wednesday.

As seen in the video, a shirtless man appeared stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop the car. Seemingly, the video was recorded in a deserted spot, where the car had a beacon light mounted on the top and had Delhi Police inscribed on the bonnet.

After the video went viral on social media, police came out to clarify that the vehicle belonged to a private contractor which was hired by the police for certain duties.

"The person in the video clip is not a policeman, but a friend of the private driver of the hired vehicle. The private contractor has been issued a show cause notice for the violation and necessary legal action will be taken against him," said a senior police officer.

The police also said that the clip appeared to be of an older date.

