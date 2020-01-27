Watch video: Man uses coffee to rescue frozen kittens on ground

Kendall Diwisch is the new hero on the internet because of his quick-witted act of kindness.

Diwisch took to Facebook to share the incident and said, "So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells. Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night," he said.

He added that he took them home and watered them. He also asked people if anyone would like to adopt them. "If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes. All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer," he wrote.

In the video, Diwisch approaches three little kittens who are meowing feebly. He tries to remove them but he realises that their tails are stuck to the ground. He gets warm coffee from his car and pours it over the ice around. He tries pulling the tails once again and safely rescues them.

In an update, on the same post, Diwisch further dropped good news for people. He informed that all three cats "went to their new home where they get to be together."

